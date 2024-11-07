Former German Finance Minister & FDP leader Christian Lindner spoke about the reasons for his dismissal

Former German Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner spoke about the reasons for his dismissal.

Sacked German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has given his version of what happened. He claims that Scholz fired him because of his proposal to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Berliner Zeitung writes about this.

At the same time, the former minister confirmed that Scholz had given the task of allocating €3 billion in financial support to Ukraine, but Lindner stated that this was impossible due to the difficult financial situation in the country (according to the Chancellor, this was the reason for his resignation).

But Lindner added that he, in turn, had offered Scholz to send Taurus missiles, to which Scholz had responded with a categorical refusal and informed Lindner of his resignation.

Adding:

Germany is heading for early elections. The "traffic light government" has collapsed. The likelihood of Scholz and the SPD remaining in power after the early elections is not very high. Ukraine has become one of the reasons for Scholz's political collapse.



It is unlikely that the AfD and Wagenknecht's party will be allowed to come to power. The likely winner of the next elections is the CDU/CSU with Chancellor Merz. Either the Greens or the SPD could be in coalition with him.