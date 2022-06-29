Failure Of Leadership

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Politicians Created Inflation
* It’s getting hard to afford anything right now.
* DC is the problem. They created this.
* Want kids? Think again, buddy.
* MSNBC is here to reset your expectations for you.
* Abortions make financial sense for corporations — and are now the cost of doing business.
* Young people can’t afford the American dream.
* It is easier to control an unhappy populace.
* It should be easier to have a family.
* We’re finally getting to see what their utopia looks like.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 June 2022