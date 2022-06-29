Failure Of Leadership

Politicians Created Inflation

* It’s getting hard to afford anything right now.

* DC is the problem. They created this.

* Want kids? Think again, buddy.

* MSNBC is here to reset your expectations for you.

* Abortions make financial sense for corporations — and are now the cost of doing business.

* Young people can’t afford the American dream.

* It is easier to control an unhappy populace.

* It should be easier to have a family.

* We’re finally getting to see what their utopia looks like.



The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308665665112

