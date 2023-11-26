Quo Vadis





Nov 25, 2023





Our Lady's Medjugorje Message to Visionary Marija for November 25, 2023:





Here is the November 25, 2023 Monthly Message to Visionary Marija:





"Dear Children! Let this time be intertwined with prayer for peace and good deeds, so that the joy of waiting for the King of Peace can be felt in your hearts, families and a world that has no hope.





Thank you for answering my call."





Maria is the third oldest of the visionaries.





She was born on April 1, 1965, in Bijakovici and was 16 when the apparitions began.





Her prayer mission given by Our Lady is to pray for all the souls in purgatory.





When the apparitions started, she was studying in Mostar which is about eighteen miles away from Medjugorje.





Our Lady appeared to Marija and the other 5 visionaries for the first time on June 25, 1981.





It was January 25, 1987, when the first monthly message was given from Our Lady to Marija.





Marija is described as deeply spiritual, prayerful, meek, sensitive and humble.





Maria also has a wonderful sense of humor and a radiant joy about her.





She has the ability to make total strangers feel as though they are really long lost friends.





Marija is married and has four children.





She lives part of the year in Italy and part of her year in Medjugorje.





