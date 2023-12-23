Encoding ISIS & Egyptian Myth into Fake Comets and Space Missions

Nearly all space missions, regardless of agency, encode Egyptian myth into the fraudulent missions. They are also encoded numerically and to the calendar. The faked comet landing on 67P known as the Rosetta Philae mission is also heavily encoded to 911. All space agencies are playing the same game which comes down to tricking people into believing lies and faked missions. They have also misdescribed space, the sun and the moon & planets.



Episode 049 - March 2017

