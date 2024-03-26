4 Red Heifers Means the Antichrist is Near

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





March 26, 2024





Today Pastor Stan shares with us the importance of the Red Heifers in Israel. They are going to be sacrificed soon and after this video, you’ll understand why this holds such an incredible significance.





00:00 - Intro

02:10 - Significance of the Sacrifice

07:14 - Counting of the Omer

09:09 - Split Israel, Split America

14:48 - Massive Altar for Red Heifer

16:33 - Red Heifer Video

18:46 - Red Heifer Sacrifice

25:17 - Our Sponsors





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit: https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here: https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields: http://www.empshield.com Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry: https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology





Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only





Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads





Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112





For Tithes and Offerings please visit: https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church





Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting: https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog





Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here: http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/





Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here: http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/





Become a Ministry Member here: https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership





Learn more about Smile.Amazon here: http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon





Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available: http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/





Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping: http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/





Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/





Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/





Visit our Download Section here: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4lkzsl-4-red-heifers-means-the-antichrist-is-near-03262024.html



