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MAKE IT MAKE SENSE #1
SaturdaySealofGodMinistries
SaturdaySealofGodMinistries
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20 views • December 31, 2021
Are we living in a satanic, lying, clown world? Absolutely!! Nothing about the mainstream narrative makes any sense. Our God is not a God of confusion, meaning anything that is illogical and of confusion is of the Devil. God is a God of order, and to have order, sense must precede.

John 8:44 (NKJV) - "You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it."

Song: Kool Kojak Comandante - Priano

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