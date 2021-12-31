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MAKE IT MAKE SENSE #1
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20 views • December 31, 2021
Are we living in a satanic, lying, clown world? Absolutely!! Nothing about the mainstream narrative makes any sense. Our God is not a God of confusion, meaning anything that is illogical and of confusion is of the Devil. God is a God of order, and to have order, sense must precede.
John 8:44 (NKJV) - "You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it."
Song: Kool Kojak Comandante - Priano
Listen to the SSoGM podcast here: https://anchor.fm/carlettemck
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All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm
Email - [email protected]
Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck
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Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm
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John 8:44 (NKJV) - "You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it."
Song: Kool Kojak Comandante - Priano
Listen to the SSoGM podcast here: https://anchor.fm/carlettemck
Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!
Find all SSoGM links below:
All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm
Email - [email protected]
Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1173531
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw
Gab - https://gab.com/groups/53489
Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries
Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt
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