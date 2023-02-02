Peter McCullough, MD, MPH™ rejects mandatory vax, explains possible permanent damages

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Safety signals: sudden death, myocarditis, accelerated ASCVD, VTE, GBS, VITT, MIS-C, neuropsychiatric, etc, have all been discovered since public release of the C19 vaccines indicative of a rush to market before safety testing. Horrific, they must all be removed from market.