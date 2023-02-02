Peter McCullough, MD, MPH™ rejects mandatory vax, explains possible permanent damages

Safety signals: sudden death, myocarditis, accelerated ASCVD, VTE, GBS, VITT, MIS-C, neuropsychiatric, etc, have all been discovered since public release of the C19 vaccines indicative of a rush to market before safety testing. Horrific, they must all be removed from market.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.