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Real Deal Report 'Afghan Theater' with Dean Ryan & Kristen Meghan
Real Deal Media
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Real Deal Media Presents: The Real Deal Report Premiere on Brighteon.TV
The cast including hosts Dean Ryan and Kristen Meghan with Producer Lisa Duthie
Dive into the Headlines around the world while offering in depth angles of what the story is really about.
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Streaming LIVE on... Brighteon.TV Mon-Thurs 7pm EST
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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