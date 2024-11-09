BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Caustic ‘Sorosian Left’ Just Won’t Go Away!
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
48 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
192 views • 5 months ago

As we witness statements of disunity and declared opposition—right from the get-go—from New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State Attorney General Letitia James toward Trump 2.0, we should all recognize that they are simply embracing the time-honored New York political tradition of self-serving, opportunistic, “preservation cowardice.”

From Francis Lewis to Tammany Hall, Hillary “The Carpetbagger” Clinton to Chuck Schumer and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York politicians have always put themselves and their special interest causes ahead of their constituents and have—routinely—exited office much wealthier than their paychecks would afford for doing so.

Today, the main self-involved “Sorosian” loyalists from New York are Hochul (D), James (D), and Judge Juan Merchan (D), the Colombian-born former prosecutor and current acting justice of the New York State Supreme Court in New York County (Manhattan) who presided over the legal abomination that was President-Elect Donald Trump’s “hush money trial”:

Hochul announced the formation of the Empire State Freedom Initiative to prepare to fight “policy and regulatory threats” from the incoming Trump administration

James announced her office was “ready to fight back again,” in announcing that “[t]ogether with Governor Hochul, our partners in state and local government, and my colleague attorneys general from throughout the nation, we will work each and every day to defend Americans, no matter what this new administration throws at us.”

And Merchan, in a meeker move of political cowardice, is considering tossing out Donald Trump’s felony convictions following Tuesday’s election results.

As an aside, Hochul, James, and Merchan aren’t the only Sorosian malcontents to display their arrogance.


ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-caustic-sorosian-left-just-wont


READ, SUBSCRIBE, SHARE

PROTECT FREE SPEECH

Keywords
trumpnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutiondeep statepodcasttruthusamediagopmagawokegavin newsommarxismdisinformationactivistsletitia jameselection 2024hochulmerchan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy