How to prevent their planned global genocide & stop the vaccine genocide IMPORTANT! ⚠ SPREAD THIS FACTUAL DATA!

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CRISPR-Cas9 : et maintenant, guérissez-vous vous-même ! - Contrepointshttps://www.contrepoints.org/2017/11/03/302369-crispr-cas9-guerissez-meme
CRISPR-Cas9: and now heal yourself! - Counterpoints
https://www-contrepoints-org.translate.goog/2017/11/03/302369-crispr-cas9-guerissez-meme?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=nl
#climatescam - Twitter Search / Twitter
https://twitter.com/search?q=%23climatescam&src=typed_query
CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study - The Jerusalem Post
https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-712930
Gene-editing turns fluffy hamsters into 'aggressive' rage monsters | Metro News
https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/27/gene-editing-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-rage-monsters-16721041/
Iranian FM caught chanting 'death to US, UK, Israel'
https://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-5271124,00.html
WATCH: Iranian FM Zarif Chants “Death to America! Death to Britain!…”Death to Israel!” | The Tower
http://www.thetower.org/6298-watch-iranian-fm-zarif-chants-death-to-america-death-to-britain/
Vocal Europe on Twitter: "IRAN 🇮🇷 | FM Zarif caught chanting "Death to America, Death to Britain". https://t.co/OeqKyiGoGI" / Twitter
https://twitter.com/thevocaleurope/status/1000454236549926912
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