It Has Begun! The Most Powerful & Important Event EVER! - The End Of Slavery Summit
Published 18 hours ago |
Everything you need to know to change the world. A totally free and educational event, unlike anything seen before. Hundreds of resources, including videos, books, documentaries and more! A multi-day event, where you can watch or listen to any speaker, look into any resource at any time during each day. At the end is action steps and more! This is an introductory video. Livestreams will also occur each day at random times, sharing some interviews from the summit to help traction. SIGN UP NOW: https://nita.one/summit

