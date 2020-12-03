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This is How Persian Fairy Floss is Made
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42 views • December 03, 2020
Mix, pull, and stretch by hand - repeat xxx times - that’s how we roll with your favorite Persian Fairy Floss hand spun and certainly #madewithlove Here's how we make #iranian
candy floss pashmak straight from our factory - You’re in for a sweet treat for a much-needed sugar kick!
Visit at- https://saffronandmore.com.au/shop/vanilla-fairy-floss/
candy floss pashmak straight from our factory - You’re in for a sweet treat for a much-needed sugar kick!
Visit at- https://saffronandmore.com.au/shop/vanilla-fairy-floss/
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