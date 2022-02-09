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GRAPHENE, MICROTECHNOLOGY, AND MORGELLONS IN PFIZER GENE SHOT
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559 views • February 09, 2022
Rumble — La Quinta Columna has detected graphene and microtechnology in samples it has observed,
and now, in a recent program, exclusive images of Morgellons were shown.
These parasites have the particularity of being seen in certain colors and, in this case, they can be observed in red.
https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/morgellons.html
original link by Adverse Reactions To The New Normal
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Sha6kCv3VS0/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
and now, in a recent program, exclusive images of Morgellons were shown.
These parasites have the particularity of being seen in certain colors and, in this case, they can be observed in red.
https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/morgellons.html
original link by Adverse Reactions To The New Normal
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Sha6kCv3VS0/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
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