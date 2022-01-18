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Confirmed Doctors Intentionally Killing Unvaxxed, Another Patient at Mercy Hospital Murdered
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191 views • January 18, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Rita Kroon heard our segment about Scott and reached out to us recently. She had this to say. “My husband was a patient at Mercy Hospital from November 26 through December 9, 2021. We had both tested positive [for] SARS-Cov-2 and Covid-19 was detected. Burt was not vaccinated and received negligent care at best. He lost 15 pounds in 10 days because the hospital staff withheld all fluids. I was not allowed to see him except one time, because of one compassionate nurse who on December 4 told me “I am going to bend the rules. Do you want to see your husband?”". He died in the Hospital's care. Rita Kroon joins us.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vss5ec-confirmed-doctors-intentionally-killing-unvaxxed-deadly-formula-repeatedly-.html
Rita Kroon heard our segment about Scott and reached out to us recently. She had this to say. “My husband was a patient at Mercy Hospital from November 26 through December 9, 2021. We had both tested positive [for] SARS-Cov-2 and Covid-19 was detected. Burt was not vaccinated and received negligent care at best. He lost 15 pounds in 10 days because the hospital staff withheld all fluids. I was not allowed to see him except one time, because of one compassionate nurse who on December 4 told me “I am going to bend the rules. Do you want to see your husband?”". He died in the Hospital's care. Rita Kroon joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vss5ec-confirmed-doctors-intentionally-killing-unvaxxed-deadly-formula-repeatedly-.html
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