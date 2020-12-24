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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 28
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114 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com is the site the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
We have before us an immense evil....there is only one true way forward but it requires knowledge.
The people in this World must start fighting back!... the MSM and radio stations all need to be surrounded for perpetuating A GLOBAL LIE !
Please share this far and wide be relentless for the world needs us all to step up right now and take down this evil!
God Speed
We have before us an immense evil....there is only one true way forward but it requires knowledge.
The people in this World must start fighting back!... the MSM and radio stations all need to be surrounded for perpetuating A GLOBAL LIE !
Please share this far and wide be relentless for the world needs us all to step up right now and take down this evil!
God Speed
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