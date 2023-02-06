Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for February 3, 2023:





Dear children, thank you for having responded to my call in your heart.





My beloveds, be close to the sacraments.





Children, follow the Gospel and walk the path of holiness, Jesus is beside you when you invoke him with your heart.





My children, remove vices from your lives, together with all the sins you are committing, because this is not the road that leads to God.





I would like to remind you, that jostling to be first or be appreciated is not God's will, but be humble and small, only in this way will you be able to enter the Kingdom of Heaven.





Children, I ask you to pray for the Middle East, for Italy and for France, pray for your brothers because humanity is heading towards the abyss.





Open your hearts to the action of the Holy Spirit.





Children, persecution has begun for you, you will fight among brothers, Peter is unable to steer the boat because sin surrounds him everywhere, together with iniquity, which is why Jesus continues to cry.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, amen.





Today there will be many graces that will descend, testify and I also bless all the sacred objects you wear.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





They began in 2016 following her visit to Medjugorje, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





The apparitions have already been the subject of an Italian national TV broadcast during which the seer behaved with remarkable calm in the face of some heated criticism from panelists in the studio toward her and two books.





And the local Bishop of Civita Castellana appears to have been quietly supportive of Gisella Cardia, having given access early on to a chapel for the overwhelming influx visitors who began to gather in the Cardia’s house to pray, once news of the apparitions began to spread.





