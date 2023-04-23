https://gettr.com/post/p2f5bdh2525
The CCP obviously has all its cylinders firing to destroy America. So it's time that we start working to destroy them first inside our country.
中共显然已全方位启动来摧毁美国,因此现在是时候我们开始在美国首先摧毁他们。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp
