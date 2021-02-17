© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 5:17-20 “The Law Fulfilled”
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • February 17, 2021
In our last study we learned that we are rock salt and we are the light. We are responsible for keeping our salt salty and our light bright. This isn’t accomplished through works, but in our relationship with Christ, keeping Him in the center of our focus. This week we will see He has fulfilled the law and through our relationship with Him, we are not bound up in legalism of the Old Testament Law, but the freedom of the New Covenant.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.