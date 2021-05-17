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Asking David Kurten About Civil Rights, Christian Liberties And The Great Controversy
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0 view • May 17, 2021
Asking David Kurten About Civil Rights, Christian Liberties And The Great Controversy.
David was very gracious to share his time to answer a few questions at the London march on the 15 May 2021.
David was very gracious to share his time to answer a few questions at the London march on the 15 May 2021.
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