Innovative Financial Key Offers Viable Alternative to Trending Authoritarian (WEF) Model: The solution is financial reform that empowers everyone

Barbara Guth, CEO and Founder, Sagesse, LLC

https://www.sagessesrte.com/ [email protected]

There is a Great Awakening afoot, and it’s being led by entrepreneurs and advocates for freedom. In this spirit, Ms. Guth has created a patent-pending platform for financial empowerment through the milieu of entrepreneurship. By tapping the most powerful force in the universe and coupling it with her pragmatic approach, she creates a potential engine to bring us back from the brink of global tyranny to personal and national sovereignty.

As the author of, “The Evolution of Finance, A New Vision for Entrepreneurial Finance”, and her soon to be published sequel “From Tyranny to Freedom,” Ms. Guth understands that answers to our greatest problems will come from humanity itself. As Ayn Rand wrote in Atlas Shrugged, “The independent thinkers and doers amongst us MUST build the life we want.” Ms Guth agrees, feeling strongly that we cannot build our future with antiquated approaches of power and control. Knowing that a house divided will always fail, she also understands the real threat entities like the World Economic Forum (WEF) represents to freedom.

She worked with a quantum physicist for years, trained in peacebuilding on the ground in Rwanda, and traveled the globe searching for key technologies and individuals that will enable the shift we yearn for. She understands the limitless power of the human spirit needs freedom to express its highest nature. Rather than participating in any war though, her approach creates a practical key around which we can unite – to enable us, the people, to determine our own future.

Having raised millions for various ventures, Ms. Guth discusses the need for a collective mindset change to create a trajectory shift in how we think about finance. Her multi-sector platform – one that can lead to powerful implications for peace and global economic stability – offers us a much needed solution in these times of tyranny and asymmetrical warfare.