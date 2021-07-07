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FREE COVID DEATH WITH YOUR HAPPY MEAL FROM MCDONALD'S
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280 views • July 07, 2021
The Freedom Ministry



Source: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMdCBLypy/

There's no way in hell we should be supporting this depraved corporation known as McDonald's. Vote with your wallets. Do not pay for ANYTHING from that wretched place. NOTHING is Free. Covid Injections = Death.

#BoycottMcDonalds #CovidDeath #FreeCovidJabs

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

You can Donate to 'The Freedom Ministry' here - https://PayPal.me/TheFreedomMinistry (the other one is 'locked') -- Thanks so much for your support!

You can listen to THE FREEDOM MINISTRY on RBN syndicated radio every Saturday from 2-4 PM EST - http://republicbroadcasting.org/listen-live/

The Freedom Ministry on RBN - http://republicbroadcasting.org/the-freedom-ministry-with-chris-switzer/

"I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan. ✡" -Revelation 2:9

"Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan ✡, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee." -Revelation 3:9

https://fuckthejews.com/

Beware of the devil offering free gifts...

"Wherein the King granted the Jews which were in every city to gather themselves together, and to stand for their life, to destroy, to slay, and to cause to perish, all the power of the people and province that would assault them, both little ones and women, and to take the spoil of them for their prey." -Esther 8:11

"Study to show thyself approved unto God." -2 Timothy 2:15

If you appreciate the content and would like to see more please consider donating to The Freedom Ministry (Chris) - https://PayPal.me/TheFreedomMinisry

Contact - [email protected]

Telegram - https://t.me/TheFreedomMinistry1488

GOT MITT UNS ϟϟ

Peace&Love
God bless
Chris
Keywords
childrenvaccineinjectioncovid deaththe freedom ministry
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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