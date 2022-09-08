Embalmer: 50 to 70% of Bodies Have Clots! UK Data: Vaccine Takes 5 Months to Kill

Another HOLY COW show! Watch the video to see for yourself.

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Sources:

1. Epoch Times - Article

https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/embalmers-have-been-finding-numerous-long-fibrous-clots-that-lack-post-mortem-characteristics_4696015.html?welcomeuser=1

2. Exposé - Article

https://expose-news.com/2022/09/06/five-months-to-kill-covid-vaccination/



