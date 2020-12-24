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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 57 FEB 29 1956 TELLS 2020 GLOBAL VIRUS
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118 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
Nothing in this world happens by accident... and this is pretty huge dropping this LIE the world has been fed began in 1956.... see for yourself people.
Wake up and realize the system has been planning everything for along time.
Knowledge destroys fear... remember that.... God Speed!
Nothing in this world happens by accident... and this is pretty huge dropping this LIE the world has been fed began in 1956.... see for yourself people.
Wake up and realize the system has been planning everything for along time.
Knowledge destroys fear... remember that.... God Speed!
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