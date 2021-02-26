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Bombing Syria: Obama-Trump-Biden War Hawks Live on to Fight Another Day
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81 views • February 26, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss the continuance of the bomb-first, kill-brown foreign policy which has defined America for the past 20 years, and we address the Khashoggi report, pinning responsibility for the murder of the CIA journalist solely on Kushner’s sleepover sidekick Mohammed bin Salman.
We also detail the opening day of CPAC 2021, with rousing speeches against censorship and communism from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 02/26/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/bombing-syria-obama-trump-biden-war-hawks-live-on-to-fight-another-day
We also detail the opening day of CPAC 2021, with rousing speeches against censorship and communism from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 02/26/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/bombing-syria-obama-trump-biden-war-hawks-live-on-to-fight-another-day
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