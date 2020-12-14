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THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINES
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139 views • December 14, 2020
In this video we look at the facts about COVID-19 vaccines the mainstream media does not tell you about to determine whether they are indeed safe and effective as proclaimed by the manufacturers.
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Stay healthy and aware!
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