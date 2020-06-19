© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was The CIA Created For War ? Part 8 of Many
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • June 19, 2020
The author of "Operation Paperclip", Annie Jacobsen, has uncovered what appears to be the first CIA mission. Government power expands during war: The Departmental Reorganization Act gave President Wilson the authority to create the War Industries Board, the National War Labor Board and the Committee on Public Information (censorship).
The War Powers Act of 1941 was emergency law that increased Federal power during World War II. The President was allowed to censor mail and other forms of communication between the United States and foreign countries.
These doctors and scientists should have been tried at the Hague, but in the United States of America they would ascend to power. It's fairly clear that WWII never ended. The full video is available here https://www.c-span.org/video/?317955-1/operation-paperclip includes questions from the audience that are just as compelling as the overview the author gives of this classified CIA operation.
The War Powers Act of 1941 was emergency law that increased Federal power during World War II. The President was allowed to censor mail and other forms of communication between the United States and foreign countries.
These doctors and scientists should have been tried at the Hague, but in the United States of America they would ascend to power. It's fairly clear that WWII never ended. The full video is available here https://www.c-span.org/video/?317955-1/operation-paperclip includes questions from the audience that are just as compelling as the overview the author gives of this classified CIA operation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.