Information Control & Laundering

Published a day ago

Impeach [Bidan] Now!

* The media need to defend liberalism.

* If he becomes a liability to libs, they’ll throw him overboard.

* The media will never come clean on this.

* Keep the heat on.

* This is going to be a war of attrition on the left.

* It is way past time to impeach.

* The biggest stooges in all of this are (a) Obama and (b) the media.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 25 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v329iaa-impeach-now-ep.-2053-07252023.html

