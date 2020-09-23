Military Coup: What is Planned & Names Behind the Plan - w/ Colonel Black & Harley Schlanger (1of2)

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Colonel Black, past Virginia Senator, JAG Officer & past head of the Criminal Law Division at the Pentagon, joins the program with Harley Schlanger, top political activist for the LaRouche Foundation, to discuss the planned military coup currently taking place in the United States. Both Colonel Black and Harley Schlanger provide insight as to who is planning the coup and why. They name names and talk straight about the danger the United States faces if a military coup ever takes place. They also stress the importance that current military personnel understand what is being planned and prepare to only follow legal orders, not orders from rogue military leaders intending to commit high treason. You can see more of Colonel Black at https://SenatorBlack.com and Harley Schlanger at https://Harley.LaRouchePac.com
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MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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