'See Ya!' Tulsi Dumps 'Woke, Warmongering' Democratic Party

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970





The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published October 11, 2022



Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

Tulsi has left the chat. In a dramatic announcement this morning, former US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) announced she was leaving the Democrat Party which she said "stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite." What's next for Tulsi and how will it shake up US politics? Also today, Russia's missile barrage continues as NATO chief Stoltenberg claims a win for Russia is a loss for...NATO! Finally, did the Brits plot to blow up the Kerch Bridge?

Get your tickets to next month's Ron Paul Institute Conference: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shut-up-cancel-culture-and-the-war-on-speech-tickets-421629353747