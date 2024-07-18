Blackrock’s Financial Plans will SHOCK THE WORLD 07/18/2024

Today is all about control. Controlling the financial system, the internet and every person on the planet! All World Governments are pushing a new world order agenda proudly sponsored by the Ultra-Rich. Blackrock is positioning themselves to be on the key players and one of the biggest developers in the world.

00:00 - The Plan

13:42 - New AI Era

17:46 - Big Event

19:19 - Trump Assassination

20:35 - Global Financial System

24:19 - Blackrock

