⚡️Moment of massive explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City - technical incident

⚡️ — WATCH: Footage shows the moment the massive explosion occurred at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The explosion was so intense that Qataris described it as an ‘earthquake’, and it was even heard in Bahrain.

⚡️ — Qatar’s Ministry of Interior confirms the explosion at Ras Laffan, attributing it to a “technical incident,”

Thumbnail circulating online of fire at the Ras Laffan LNG Plant, Qatar