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Malabar KunTao Silat's Third Form ~ Lankas Monjet
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26 views • May 16, 2020
Malabar is the KunTao Silat art for the young and un-injured practitioners. The legwork is very demanding, the movements are unusual and the combat strategy is little known nor understood. But for black-belt and above practitioners of other martial arts ~ this is the challenge and the reward.
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