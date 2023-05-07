Reality Bites! How we make sense of the World GOP Podcast

Join John Root, jr and the Unity Team LIVE at 8pm central, 9pm eastern hosted by Joe Charter of INFOWIND New News https://www.infowindnewnews.com/ Produced by Woodwind Media Group www.woodwindmg.com

Reality Bites! How we make sense of the World.



Brief introduction to the work of the Unity Team:

Joe on the Freedom Movement.

Michele on Consciousness is Prime,

Niki on the Declaration,

John on Sociocracy and Community Created Credit.

How do we make sense of the world? Why is there a discrepancy between the ideal that we know in our hearts we desire, and the reality in which we live?

Is the discrepancy a result of human nature, the human condition, or is it a result of the system? Is the discrepancy systemic in nature?

What is the role of money? Does money rule? Do the people with the most money have the most influence?

What does the monetary system require?

Does it make money available to capitalize all of our capacities to create value?

Does it capitalize only those things that serve the banking cartel, their control and their profits?

Is interest automatically transferring the wealth from those of us who pay more interest than we receive to those who receive more interest than they pay?

How does the banking cartel get away with this?

Does it have to do with the educational system?

Has public education dumbed most of us down to the point where we have trouble understanding what we experience?

What was the main feature of colonial education and American Education until the late 1800’s Discovering the Truth

The Trivium Grammar - The Who What Where When: Just the unambiguous Data Logic - Comprehending the situation and applying logic to weed out falsehoods and biases Rhetoric - Communicating the Truth to delight and persuade the audience.The Nature of the world

The Quadrivium Arithmetic - Number Geometry - Number in space Music - Number in time Astronomy - Number in space and time ,The Lost Tools of Learning, by Dorothy L. Sayers Think of it as the mathematical expressions that describe reality. The Truth may - ultimately - be unknowable, but the quest for truth is greatly enhanced and the conviction of being able to apprehend truth is very satisfying when we master the Seven Liberal Arts.

Our existing culture is made up of tautologies, fallacies, and biases. Do you know what a tautology is? How about Survival of the Fittest? How about a fallacy? In our existing economy, money is claimed to be neutral and banks to be intermediaries. How about a bias? Does childhood trauma (except for sociopaths and psychopaths) justify our irresponsibility as adults in our existing culture? What other tautology, fallacy, and bias are you aware of?

If we had a classical education, we would understand nature. What about the idea that the earth is an energy grid described by a dodecahedron with an icosahedron inside it? What about the pyramids being energy concentrators and distributors? What about the Music of the Spheres? What about the mathematical properties of a circle? What about Phi as divine proportion?

If we had the relationship of the mathematics behind nature, then we would be in the school of Athens. Just saying! Discussion, check out the chat, etc.

see Phi: https://docs.google.com/document/d/18j04yrKN4No942AjLaPCbIVTdC0H7CF7D3-YgoFgGGQ/edit Conclusion:

If we understood the Trivium and Quadrivium, we would better comprehend “The Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God”, not fall prey to tautologies, fallacies, and biases, and instead rely on our inner authority and spiritual inspiration.