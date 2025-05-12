© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nationals Leadership Shakeup: David Littleproud Survives Party Challenge | Full Update
The Nationals Party has re-elected David Littleproud as leader after a closed-door vote in Canberra, fending off a challenge from Queensland Senator Matt Canavan. Kevin Hogan becomes deputy leader, and Bridget McKenzie returns as Senate leader. This leadership contest follows a turbulent post-election period for the party.
