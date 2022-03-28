how to attend a Passover Seder, oils ,candles that should be used for each jewish feasts and festivals

Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers, fans of Reena Alex Jerusalem from jerusalem and Ex-Muslims who had accepted Jesus Christ. This video is about a jew explains how a jew attends, complete or do passover seder, oils, candles that should be used for each jewish feasts and festivals . if you can try to do feasts and festivals of jews also including sabbath. Try to store foods and drinking waters as much you can before the cyberpandemic comes, understand truth because the word of God says that truth shall let you free. if you have any doubt on these topics search it all on google/microsoft bing or duckduckgo.com and you may have to scroll down or change result pages displayed below web page because you will not find the right information about these topic. Within few hours the links regarding to these topics will be given below.