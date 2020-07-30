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Doctor Warns New COVID-1984 Vaccine Is Untested And Will Alter Your DNA
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106 views • July 30, 2020
Dr Carrie Madej, an Internal Medicine Specialist claims that theCOVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Trojan Horse To Patent Humans as it will change your DNA
Dr Carrie Madej, DO is a Internal Medicine Specialist in McDonough, GA and has over 19 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine medical school in 2001.
Dr Carrie Madej, DO is a Internal Medicine Specialist in McDonough, GA and has over 19 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine medical school in 2001.
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