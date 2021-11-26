26th November 2021 - EMF Broadcasting For EEG Brain Scanning

When this Electronic magnetic Field been broadcast i felt it on my left skull. That is when i know that the are broadcasting some short of Electronic magnetic Wave. Previously i had back pain and it seems that something inside me is deuterating my muscle and nervous at it was happening for so many years. I had to take strong pain kills as my muscle spams are bad won't be able to move. Later on i realize that when i had the pain on my back it was this EMF field that been broadcast. When it stop i don't feel the pain any longer. After they had false diagnose my twin brother i was attacked on my head but then i knew it this how the attack cowardly using neural dust that been sprayed above the sky. That how they had done it to my twin brother and started attacking me on the head since 2021. felt the beam on the left skull as they are assembling this neural dust into the nervous system.