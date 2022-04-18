US SENATOR: TIME TO SEND US TROOPS TO FIGHT RUSSIA IN UKRAINE!

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said on the weekend talk shows that it's time to start talking about sending US troops to directly fight Russia in Ukraine. Thus to defend Ukraine's borders, this member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee openly calls for that launch of what would be WWIII. Coons is joined by plenty of Republican Members calling for direct conflict with Russia, including disgraced neocon Rep. Adam Kinzinger. Also today: Fauci spills the beans on lockdowns and MSNBC spills the beans on its view of the role of media in a "free" society...