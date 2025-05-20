BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Syria: attack on the Russian Hmeimim base: several militants (presumably - natives of Uzbekistan) climbed over the fence and attacked one of the posts
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
55 views • 11 hours ago

Attack on "Khimki" in Syria📝

Or where flirting with militants leads to

In the morning, there was an attack on the Hmeimim base: several militants (presumably - natives of Uzbekistan) climbed over the fence and attacked one of the posts, where a firefight broke out.

The attack was repelled, and the attackers were eliminated. Unfortunately, there were casualties: as Prince Cherkasky writes (https://t.me/knyaz_cherkasky/3074), two Russian servicemen were killed, and several more were wounded.

🖍Earlier, the so-called "transitional authorities" of Syria repeatedly assured that they were not against the presence of Russia. Today's event is another reminder of what they really think about it, and the price of trust in Abu Muhammad al-Julani.

🚩At the same time, Damascus immediately reported that the incident was local initiative. But al-Julani doesn't even try to control part of the militants and uses them for dark deeds, in order to then shift all responsibility for anything onto them.

❗️This was the case during the massacre of Alawites, and this is what happened today. And this is unlikely to be the last such attack, in connection with which one wants to hope for a change in approaches to the presence in Syria.

Other questions arise, namely why at Hmeimim, de facto under siege, they "slept through the outbreak". Perhaps the organization of the May 9 parade, tags and statutory uniforms for someone were more priority tasks than organizing observation and defense.

#Russia #Syria #terrorism

⭐️@rybar

