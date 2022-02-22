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The David Knight Show - Richard Sacks Interview Organic Farming, Live Food, Geoengineering
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SOURCE: https://odysee.com/@DavidKnightShow:1/organic-farming:9

The David Knight Show - Richard Sacks Interview Organic Farming, Live Food, Geoengineering 2/16/22

Richard Sacks, lostartsradio.com, on live food, organic farming and its importance to health and disease prevention, and geoengineering.

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