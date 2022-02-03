Russian Troops Show Off Combat-readiness Amid Ukraine Tensions

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Troops ran drills involving motorized rifle, artillery, and anti-tank missile units as Russia looks to bolster defensive capabilities in case of conflict.
Joint military drills were announced by Putin in December, with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stating that the exercises were in response to a heightened NATO presence in Poland and other Baltic neighbors.
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bqme