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Char-actors Lady Gaga is/Was Amy WineHouse, "daddy" is the thumb "brother" the beard
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326 views • February 07, 2022
Dont try and fake it, You know you love to watch this 3 ring CIr/cuss of Liars otherwise they would have ZERO power.
Leave her my people or you WILL partake in her Plagues.
Leave her my people or you WILL partake in her Plagues.
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