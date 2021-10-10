© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Police in Rome, Italy Beat Protesters With Batons at the Protest Against the Vaccine Pass
Follow
1
Share
Report
360 views • October 10, 2021
Clashes take place between protesters and police in Rome, Italy during the protest against the vaccine passes. The police beat the protestors to coax them into a healthier lifestyle with vaccinations and passes that will allow them to have more freedom.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.