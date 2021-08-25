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OPERATION WARP SPEED
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150 views • August 25, 2021
A client asked me what I really think and believe- dso here it is,
we have been living in lies for a looooong time-
please watch the video!
here are the links I promised.
Sign up for my free Mindrewire Brain coherence class here
[email protected]
put in the subject box - free brain coherence class
so I know to open it!
On the CDC website- read and decipher for yourself.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
Reiner Fuellmich reveal astonishing information about vaccine crimes against humanity
https://www.brighteon.com/8e82dfca-5401-41f1-be3f-a2a07ded38f7
On patens taken out for covid- indisputable truth about the lies we are being told.
https://odysee.com/@Reachthedivine:d/Sitzung-60-Die-Zeit-ist-kein-flacher-Kreis_Martin:4?
Dr. Peter McCullough: ‘whistleblowers’ inside CDC claim injections have already killed 50,000 Americans
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2021/06/27/dr-peter-mccullough-whistleblowers-inside-cdc-claim-injections-have-already-killed-50000-americans
we have been living in lies for a looooong time-
please watch the video!
here are the links I promised.
Sign up for my free Mindrewire Brain coherence class here
[email protected]
put in the subject box - free brain coherence class
so I know to open it!
On the CDC website- read and decipher for yourself.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
Reiner Fuellmich reveal astonishing information about vaccine crimes against humanity
https://www.brighteon.com/8e82dfca-5401-41f1-be3f-a2a07ded38f7
On patens taken out for covid- indisputable truth about the lies we are being told.
https://odysee.com/@Reachthedivine:d/Sitzung-60-Die-Zeit-ist-kein-flacher-Kreis_Martin:4?
Dr. Peter McCullough: ‘whistleblowers’ inside CDC claim injections have already killed 50,000 Americans
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2021/06/27/dr-peter-mccullough-whistleblowers-inside-cdc-claim-injections-have-already-killed-50000-americans
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