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Research Tools You Should Know About - #SolutionsWatch.
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20 views • July 20, 2021
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-tools/
Have you ever wanted to download a video to save for later? Or highlight text in an online article? Or find out where an image comes from? Then today's your lucky day! In the spirit of #SolutionsWatch, here are some tools that will improve the efficiency of your online research.
Channel note:
I am horrified James has recommended Jdloader. I looked into this application 1 year ago as I intended to use it. IT IS NOT OPEN SOURCE. The liars claim its open source. The install package initiates a server side program install. There is no source code. You are totally at their mercy as to code installed from their server. The only thing 'open source' is the API callers and that is not 'source code'. I researched further and noticed error log reports about FTP passworded sites. This package sniffs then encrypts your private logins ? Does it squawk your private details ?? Everything about that package stinks of malware and a lot of functions it offers don't actually work "export container" is an example. 7 container types available, only 2 have they written the code for. Bad bad bad
Have you ever wanted to download a video to save for later? Or highlight text in an online article? Or find out where an image comes from? Then today's your lucky day! In the spirit of #SolutionsWatch, here are some tools that will improve the efficiency of your online research.
Channel note:
I am horrified James has recommended Jdloader. I looked into this application 1 year ago as I intended to use it. IT IS NOT OPEN SOURCE. The liars claim its open source. The install package initiates a server side program install. There is no source code. You are totally at their mercy as to code installed from their server. The only thing 'open source' is the API callers and that is not 'source code'. I researched further and noticed error log reports about FTP passworded sites. This package sniffs then encrypts your private logins ? Does it squawk your private details ?? Everything about that package stinks of malware and a lot of functions it offers don't actually work "export container" is an example. 7 container types available, only 2 have they written the code for. Bad bad bad
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