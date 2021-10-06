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Dr. Chris Rake removed from UCLA for being Unvaccinated
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70 views • October 06, 2021
Dr. Christopher Rake, MD, MPH has been an anesthesiologist at UCLA for 15 years with a stellar record. But he drew the line in the sand and said "No" to Dr. Tomas Aragon's arrogant vaccine mandate. His punishment for refusing this assault on his personal bodily autonomy and his freedoms?: he was escorted off the premises of UCLA Westwood Hospital and told not to return. Oct 4, 2021. To help support Dr. Rake, please visit https://givesendgo.com/CUFF. Telegram: https://t.me/cuffusa. #cuffusa
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