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🔥 Trump DEFENDS $1.8B DOJ Fund, SHUTS DOWN CNN Reporter: 'Be Quiet!'
StopHate.com
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Reporter: "Excuse me, Mr. President, just to clarify on what you were asked earlier. Is the 1.8 billion DOJ fund dead or is it on hold?"

Trump: "It's uh, I'd have to ask the lawyers. I don't know. I know one thing. The weaponization... Are you talking about the weaponization fund?"

Reporter: "The weaponization fund..."

Trump: "...uh as far as I'm concerned was a beautiful thing. It was something I was, I, I didn't make it, but I was, I heard that. I thought that was the greatest thing because people like you have abused our people so badly. The fake news, like CNN, like the New York Times, and like others have abused our people. Wait a minute. Be quiet. Have abused our people so badly. And you should be ashamed of yourself. You used to be a conservative. She was a conservative from Alabama. Can you believe it? But CNN, in particular, CNN does such false reporting. But now they have new ownership, so maybe it'll straighten it out. I doubt it, but it's hard to straighten garbage out. But CNN has abused, and, and others have abused so badly. People, uh, these are people that are great people that were destroyed. Their families have been destroyed. Many suicides. They committed suicide. People that went there to, with love. They went there with love. You know, when I made that speech early in the day, uh, tremendous crowd. I, I hate to say because they'll say, 'Oh, I was wrong on the number.' But I believe it's the largest crowd I've ever spoken to by, by twice. The biggest crowd, I think, bigger than the inaugurations, bigger than anything. And there was so much love and, and friendship. It was the most amazing thing. People were crying. They were like, 'Wait a minute. Let me finish. Let me finish. Let me finish.' And those people have been abused by you and by others and by the politicians, by the Democrats, the dumb people. They want to have open borders. They want to have transgender mutilization of your children. They want to have men playing in women's sports. They want to have high taxes. They turned down, you know, they fought us on the tax bill and they fought us because they want people to pay high taxes because they're crazy. There's something wrong with them. There's something wrong with you. It's a shame."


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EUzlV7-Dew&t=2055s


https://rumble.com/v7asgo0-trump-defends-1.8b-doj-fund-shuts-down-cnn-reporter-be-quiet.html


https://x.com/HelpStopHate/status/2062330230757535809

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