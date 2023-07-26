Create New Account
'G EDWARD GRIFFITH EXPOSES OCCULT ELITE!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 16 hours ago

THIS AMAZING MAN HAS BEEN EXPOSING THE SATANIC ELITE FOR WELL OVER 75 YEARS. HIS BOOKS ND FILMS ARE HISTORIC AND RECORD THE INNER WORKINGS OF THE OCCULT ELITE WHO WANT TO MURDER ALL BUT 500 MILLION SOULS AS THE GEORGIA GUIDE STONES DECLARED. YOU WOULD DO WELL TO HEED EDWARDS WARNINGS. HE'S NEVER BEEN PROVEN WRONG TO MY KNOWLEDGE. IT'S SAD THE OCCULT CIA CRETED THE WORD CONSPIRACY TO DETROY TRUTH. HOWEVER, THERE ARE THOSE OF US WHO WILL NEVER LET TRUTH DIE AND WILL FIGHT TO TH DEATH TO PRESERVE IT. WAKEUP!!!

militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

