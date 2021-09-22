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David Bellamy: The Honest Man Who Told The Truth About The Climate Change Hoax - David Icke
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71 views • September 22, 2021
David Bellamy: The Honest Man Who Told The Truth About The Climate Change Hoax - David Icke
Dr David Bellamy: Experienced Climatologist lost his career simply for telling the truth.
“Global warming is part of a natural cycle and there’s nothing we can actually do to stop these cycles. The world is now facing spending a vast amount of money in tax, to try to solve a problem that doesn’t actually exist.” - cabal and climate sheeple hated HIM for these words - fuck them all.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PVTlCaAlda8/
Dr David Bellamy: Experienced Climatologist lost his career simply for telling the truth.
“Global warming is part of a natural cycle and there’s nothing we can actually do to stop these cycles. The world is now facing spending a vast amount of money in tax, to try to solve a problem that doesn’t actually exist.” - cabal and climate sheeple hated HIM for these words - fuck them all.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PVTlCaAlda8/
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