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Ep.129 | What are the important numbers to pay attention to?
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21 views • October 17, 2020
#Adrian #coronavirus #covid-19
We are awash with data and as usual the mainstream liars re focussing on eye catching and irrelevant numbers.
When you focus on the number of deaths directly attributable to Covid-19 and remove the co-morbidities the numbers are startlingly small.
The NHS Stats:
https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/statistical-work-areas/covid-19-daily-deaths/
The graphs I displayed are from Worldometer for USA and then UK:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Article - the PCR test is useless:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/
Dr Kaufman
The Rooster in the River of Rats
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWBRNwoUqFY&;feature=youtu.be&app=desktop
Dr Stephan Lanka Debunks pictures of “Isolated Viruses”
https://www.vaccinationinformationnetwork.com/dr-stefan-lanka-debunks-pictures-of-isolated-viruses/
David Parker and Dawn Lester Video
The original video on Andrew Kaufmann's channel has been removed. His other videos are well worth watching:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcBXMWho3aE
Now on bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mOwJUf1Mb4OZ/
A pod cast with David Parker and Dawn Lester:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3S8pYWWp52I
Their website:
https://www.whatreallymakesyouill.com/index.html
You can only buy the book on Amazon either in Kindle format or paperback:
https://amzn.to/3aRBj1V
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/blog/
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://ww
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROc4olW8k2w
We are awash with data and as usual the mainstream liars re focussing on eye catching and irrelevant numbers.
When you focus on the number of deaths directly attributable to Covid-19 and remove the co-morbidities the numbers are startlingly small.
The NHS Stats:
https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/statistical-work-areas/covid-19-daily-deaths/
The graphs I displayed are from Worldometer for USA and then UK:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Article - the PCR test is useless:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/
Dr Kaufman
The Rooster in the River of Rats
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWBRNwoUqFY&;feature=youtu.be&app=desktop
Dr Stephan Lanka Debunks pictures of “Isolated Viruses”
https://www.vaccinationinformationnetwork.com/dr-stefan-lanka-debunks-pictures-of-isolated-viruses/
David Parker and Dawn Lester Video
The original video on Andrew Kaufmann's channel has been removed. His other videos are well worth watching:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcBXMWho3aE
Now on bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mOwJUf1Mb4OZ/
A pod cast with David Parker and Dawn Lester:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3S8pYWWp52I
Their website:
https://www.whatreallymakesyouill.com/index.html
You can only buy the book on Amazon either in Kindle format or paperback:
https://amzn.to/3aRBj1V
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/blog/
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://ww
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROc4olW8k2w
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